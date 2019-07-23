Comments
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. (CBS) – A Massachusetts fisherman showed no fear as he caught a great white shark, nearly his size. An eyewitness posted video of the incredible catch on Facebook.
Travers Peterson recorded the fisherman at Martha’s Vineyard, casually dragging a large shark by its tail back into the ocean.
Apparently, the fisherman took about 40 minutes to reel in the shark after hooking it.
Peterson says the shark was over a 150 pounds and six feet in length.
You must log in to post a comment.