DUKES COUNTY, Mass. (CBS) – A Massachusetts fisherman showed no fear as he caught a great white shark, nearly his size. An eyewitness posted video of the incredible catch on Facebook.

Travers Peterson recorded the fisherman at Martha’s Vineyard, casually dragging a large shark by its tail back into the ocean.

Apparently, the fisherman took about 40 minutes to reel in the shark after hooking it.

Peterson says the shark was over a 150 pounds and six feet in length.

