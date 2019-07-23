CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey State trooper was struck by a vehicle while responding to a tractor-trailer accident in Camden overnight. State police say the trooper was on I-676 northbound, just north of Atlantic Avenue, for a report of a jackknifed tractor-trailer and fuel spill, around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
That’s when police say the trooper was struck by another car.
The trooper is OK and the car remained on scene.
#COMMUTERALERT: I-676 NB in Camden now has one lane open approaching the Ben. At 1AM a TT jackknifed causing a fuel spill then a trooper responding to the scene was struck by another car. He is ok but this is now accident investigation. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0ZCGMic5ZJ
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) July 23, 2019
The scene has since been cleared.
You must log in to post a comment.