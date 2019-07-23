Breaking:More Than 300,000 New Jersey Residents Without Power Tuesday Morning After Severe Storm Strikes Region
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden News, Local, Local TV

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey State trooper was struck by a vehicle while responding to a tractor-trailer accident in Camden overnight. State police say the trooper was on I-676 northbound, just north of Atlantic Avenue, for a report of a jackknifed tractor-trailer and fuel spill, around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

That’s when police say the trooper was struck by another car.

The trooper is OK and the car remained on scene.

The scene has since been cleared.

 

Comments