DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Residents in parts of the Delaware Valley are once again waking up to storm damage and power outages Tuesday morning. PECO is working to restore power to more than 20,000 customers in the Philadelphia area.
Bucks County is experiencing the most outages with 14,109 customers affected, Delaware County has 8,221, Philadelphia has 657, Montgomery has 1,535, and Chester has 133.
Powerful winds and drenching downpours caused a mess across the region Monday night into Tuesday morning.
New Jersey Weather: More Than 300,000 Residents Without Power Following Severe Storm Tuesday Morning
The storm rolled into Glendale Circle in Springfield just after 5 p.m. on Monday evening, causing a lot of isolated damage throughout the Township.
Emergency responders reported many large trees on homes and downed wires.
Springfield’s Office of Emergency Management said it could have been a microburst or straight-line winds that caused all of this but that they’re still assessing the damage to make that determination.
