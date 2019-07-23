Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police is looking for a 15-year-old boy who was abducted overnight in West Philadelphia. Investigators say three armed males took the child.
It happened on the 1400 block of North 53rd Street in the Carroll Park section.
It’s unclear how old the abductors are or why they took the teen.
