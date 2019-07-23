Breaking:More Than 300,000 New Jersey Residents Without Power Tuesday Morning After Severe Storm Strikes Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police is looking for a 15-year-old boy who was abducted overnight in West Philadelphia. Investigators say three armed males took the child.

It happened on the 1400 block of North 53rd Street in the Carroll Park section.

It’s unclear how old the abductors are or why they took the teen.

