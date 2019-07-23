  • CBS 3On Air

MORO, Ore. (CBS Local) — A motorcyclist died Sunday after being hit by a wild turkey and then colliding with a guardrail, authorities in Oregon said. Vanesa Gunther, 55, was driving a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Highway 97 about two miles north of Moro when she was struck by a wild turkey, forcing her into the oncoming Northbound lane and into a guardrail.

Gunther, who was from Junction City, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene, CBS affiliate KOIN reported.

Investigators say the wild turkey had flown into a northbound commercial motor vehicle before it struck Gunther.

Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel reached the crash site just after 11:30 a.m.

The northbound lane of Highway 97 was closed for several hours after the crash.