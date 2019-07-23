BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A father forced a witness to strip off her clothing and shower in bleach after his son fatally shot a man in Bridgeton on Saturday, New Jersey State Police say. Twenty-five-year-old Frank Baker and his father, 50-year-old Frank Baker III, were arrested and charged Sunday in the murder of Jair Rennie.
Police say the 25-year-old Baker shot Rennie multiple times in the backyard of a residence on the 20 block of Longview Drive.
Following the shooting, police say Baker III forced the woman who witnessed the shooting to shower with bleach and surrender her clothing to him.
According to police, Baker III also broke off a rear view mirror that sustained gunshot damage and contained traces of blood.
The woman’s name was not released.
Frank Baker has been charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a weapon, while Baker III was charged with tampering with a witness, hindering apprehension and other related charges.
Both father and son are being held at the Cumberland County Jail.
