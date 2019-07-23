  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Eagles, Forbes, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most valuable sports teams in the world. Forbes ranked the Eagles No. 24 in the World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams.

The Birds organization is valued at $2.75 billion and brings an in an operating income of $114 million.

Eagles fans won’t be excited to hear what team came in at No. 1.

The Dallas Cowboys were first with a value of $5 billion. The New York Yankees came in No. 2 at $4.6 billion, and Real Madrid ranked third at $4.24 billion.

To read the full report, click here.

