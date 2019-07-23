PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drug store chain is trying to make it harder for thieves to steal opioids. CVS Pharmacy announced the new safety measures in Center City on Tuesday.
CVS has added a time delay to safes containing opioids. A pharmacist cannot open the safe right away and cannot override the delay.
Company officials say the delay will deter thieves, who can no longer get the pills quickly and escape.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the technology has worked in other states.
“We can dramatically reduce the theft out of pharmacies like this across Pennsylvania. In fact, in Indianapolis, we saw the instillation of these safes alone reduce thefts by about 70%,” Shapiro said.
CVS Health also gave $20,000 to the Health Outreach Project at Drexel University’s College of Medicine. Students there are distributing Naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose.
