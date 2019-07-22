Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two Delmarva contractors were shot while working on a gas main in Wilmington on Monday afternoon. Wilmington police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of West 2nd Street around 1:30 p.m.
The contractors were installing a new gas main and service lines to homes and businesses when they were shot.
A 31-year-old man was critically injured, while a 48-year-old man is in stable condition.
No motive has been given for the shooting.
Police are continuing to investigate.
If you have any information about this incident, call police at 302-576-3621.
