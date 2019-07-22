PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia city officials announced on Monday the lineup for the 4th Annual Philly Free Streets. The program will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Temple University’s Camp T and a beach on North Broad will be returning and the city is adding new events, including Beyonce-themed fitness classes, a picnic ground on Germantown Avenue, a Plant Your Own Succulent Station on Callowhill Street, and a family-friendly make-and-take art activities on Fairmount Avenue.
The event will be held across eight miles of the city connecting Arch and Butler Streets, just north of Erie Avenue, on North Broad.
“We know that Philly Free Streets brings together people from all across our city,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “In fact, our data shows that residents of at least 45 zip codes in Philadelphia attended this event in the past, and we hope to have an even bigger turnout this year.”
To view the full list of programs, visit phillyfreestreets.com.
