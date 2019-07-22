ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)– A 22-year-old man has been arrested after police say he crashed his dirt bike into a crowd of people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Sunday. Patrol officers received reports of a crash that happened on the 1700 block of the boardwalk, just after 11 p.m.
According to Atlantic City police, George Jones was traveling eastbound on the boardwalk at a high rate of speed when he swerved to avoid hitting a child, causing him to lose control of the bike and collide with three women.
Jones attempted to flee the scene when he was stopped by numerous bystanders until officers arrived.
Two of the women struck were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The third woman was treated and released at the scene.
Jones is now facing multiple charges, including assault by auto.
