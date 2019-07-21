WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Entire Region Until 10 p.m. Sunday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, National Ice Cream Day


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every day is a special day these days and Sunday is no different, especially for those with a sweet tooth. Everyone will have an excuse Sunday to dig into their favorite flavors of ice cream, as the country celebrates National Ice Cream Day.

July 21 marks National Ice Cream Day, a moment in the year for your inner child to consume all the chilly goodness.

La Chocolatera Food Truck Serving Up Ultimate Chocolate Drinks Around Philadelphia

The Thrillest has a list of places you can head to and embrace all that National Ice Cream Day has to offer, for free.

Some of the special places you can take part in some deal are:

Insomnia Cookies: Make a purchase, get a free scoop of ice cream.

PetSmart: On Sunday the stores with PetsHotels will be offering free doggie ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Every year each of us downs nearly 23 gallons of ice cream, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

