PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every day is a special day these days and Sunday is no different, especially for those with a sweet tooth. Everyone will have an excuse Sunday to dig into their favorite flavors of ice cream, as the country celebrates National Ice Cream Day.
July 21 marks National Ice Cream Day, a moment in the year for your inner child to consume all the chilly goodness.
The Thrillest has a list of places you can head to and embrace all that National Ice Cream Day has to offer, for free.
Some of the special places you can take part in some deal are:
Insomnia Cookies: Make a purchase, get a free scoop of ice cream.
FREE scoop of ice cream tomorrow with purchase.
Tell ya friends! #NationalIceCreamDay
— insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) July 21, 2019
PetSmart: On Sunday the stores with PetsHotels will be offering free doggie ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Scoop there it is 🍦 National Ice Cream Day is here! FREE doggie ice cream is being served at PetSmart PetsHotel locations from 9am-5pm today and tomorrow. Stop by for a sweet treat for your pup 🐶 #petsmartpetshotel #NationalIceCreamDay pic.twitter.com/RWGRFnZyx3
— PetSmart (@PetSmart) July 20, 2019
Every year each of us downs nearly 23 gallons of ice cream, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.
