By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chester News, Local, Local TV


CHESTER, Pa (CBS) — The Chester Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man and left a teenager seriously injured. Officials say they received calls just after 11 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired on the 500 block of Rose Street.

When officers arrived they found a large crowd gathered around a 17-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he is in serious condition.

Officers then received another call reporting that a second shooting victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest.

The second victim, identified as 18-year-old Ramaj Burton was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

This was the ninth homicide in Chester so far in 2019.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Chester Police at 610-447-8431.

