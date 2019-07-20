



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just when we cant think it could get any worse, we are staring straight down the barrel of our potential first 100 degree day in Philadelphia since 2012. Not only are we going to potentiality see the first triple digit day in 7 years, it will feel even worse when you add in the humidity.

Heat Index values Saturday afternoon will be in the 110-115 range throughout the day. The Excessive Heat Warning that has been in effect the last few afternoon, remains in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday night.

It will be another dangerously hot day Sunday as well. Temperatures are likely to soar once again into the upper 90s to near 100 in the afternoon and again with the humidity, it should feel more like the 110-115 range.

Here is just another reminder to never leave your kids or pets in the car on a day like today. It only take a few minutes for conditions to become unbearable inside of a sealed up car when it gets this hot @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/jXEAYyV2i3 — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) July 20, 2019

A cold front will start to push into the are on Sunday night though and we could see a few late day thunderstorms pop up in areas north and then a chance for a few evening and overnight storms to stick around through the nighttime hours into Monday morning as well.

The front will still be to west on Monday so expect another hot and humid day, but not nearly as bad as it will be over the weekend to start to the week, mainly due to the rain chance we will have throughout the day on Monday.

Tuesday a couple more showers and storms are possible, especially in the morning.

The middle of the coming work week should arrive with welcomed news. It will be a return to normal with temperatures and high pressure will usher in drier air too, making the humidity really fall off and it should be much more comfortable by the time we reach Wednesday and Thursday.

