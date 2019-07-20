Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person was injured when a tractor-trailer collided with a car along I-95 on Saturday morning. The collision happened along the south bound on-ramp to the Walt Whitman Bridge.
According to PennDOT, the vehicle was not moving when the tractor-trailer hit it from behind.
An official from PennDOT also says there is speculation that the driver of the vehicle may have fallen asleep.
Fire officials say the person injured was taken to Jefferson Hospital in unstable condition.
You must log in to post a comment.