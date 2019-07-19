WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Entire Region Until 10 p.m. Sunday
By Erik Chambliss
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have signed left-handed starter Drew Smyly, according to multiple reports. In eight seasons, Smyly has a 4.13 ERA and a 32-32 record.

In 2017, the left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery, which forced him to miss the last two seasons.

In 13 games this season with the Texas Rangers, Smyly had a 1-5 record before being designated for assignment at the end of June. He then signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, and had a 4.97 ERA in three starts.

Smyly opted out of the contract on Thursday which made him a free agent.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

