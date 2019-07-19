Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have signed left-handed starter Drew Smyly, according to multiple reports. In eight seasons, Smyly has a 4.13 ERA and a 32-32 record.
Drew Smyly agrees to Phillies deal. They could use lefty in rotation. @JSalisburyNBCS on it
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2019
In 2017, the left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery, which forced him to miss the last two seasons.
In 13 games this season with the Texas Rangers, Smyly had a 1-5 record before being designated for assignment at the end of June. He then signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, and had a 4.97 ERA in three starts.
Smyly opted out of the contract on Thursday which made him a free agent.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
You must log in to post a comment.