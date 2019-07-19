



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is an excessive heat warning in effect for Philadelphia, its surrounding suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware. This warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.

This weekend we could have record heat. Our high Friday in Philadelphia will be 97 degrees, but our dew point will be in the 70s, causing it to feel like 106 degrees outside. We will have mostly sunny skies today and this evening, but it will be warm throughout the day.

On Saturday, we are set to break a record high of 99 degrees set in 1930 as we expect to reach 100 degrees. The humidity will still be high, causing heat indices in the area to approach 115 degrees. Hazy skies can be expected Saturday, but there is a chance for an isolated shower overnight into Sunday morning.

By Sunday, we will still be very hot and humid at 99 degrees with the feels-like temperatures for the area reaching 115 degrees again. On Monday, we will cool off into the low 90s for our high temperature, but the heat indices will still be at 100. By Monday afternoon, we will have increasing cloud coverage and a chance for showers and storms. There will be a cold front moving through Monday night into Tuesday, causing us to finally feel relief from the dangerous heat when our high temperatures reach the mid-80s.

Over the next few days, stay well hydrated and limit your time outside as the heat is dangerous. Keep watch over at-risk individuals, including elderly neighbors and children, as they can be easily affected by the excessive heat. Remember your pets as you take them outside and do not leave them in parked cars as it only takes 10 minutes for a car to heat up to 120-plus degrees.

Written by CBS3 weather intern Sloane Haines.

