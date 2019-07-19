Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fatal accident claimed the life of a 41-year-old woman in North Philadelphia on Friday. Police say the accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. at Whitaker and Hunting Park Avenues.
Authorities say the woman was driving westbound on Hunting Park Avenue when she struck a 2014 Jeep — also traveling westbound — and then hit a pole.
The woman was rushed to Temple University Hospital after first responders administrated CPR at the scene. She later died at the hospital.
A 30-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.
An investigation is ongoing.
