By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fatal accident claimed the life of a 41-year-old woman in North Philadelphia on Friday. Police say the accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. at Whitaker and Hunting Park Avenues.

Authorities say the woman was driving westbound on Hunting Park Avenue when she struck a 2014 Jeep — also traveling westbound — and then hit a pole.

The woman was rushed to Temple University Hospital after first responders administrated CPR at the scene. She later died at the hospital.

A 30-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

