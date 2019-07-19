Comments
HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) – People in Delaware are braving the heat to celebrate the State Fair’s 100th year. The Delaware State Fair opened in Kent County on Thursday — one of the hottest days of the year so far.
From drinking water to trying to avoid the sun, people did what they could to stay cool.
Crowds won’t see much relief heading into the weekend, with temperatures possibly reaching triple digits.
