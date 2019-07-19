WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Entire Region Until 10 p.m. Sunday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Delaware State Fair, Local, Local TV


HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) – People in Delaware are braving the heat to celebrate the State Fair’s 100th year. The Delaware State Fair opened in Kent County on Thursday — one of the hottest days of the year so far.

From drinking water to trying to avoid the sun, people did what they could to stay cool.

Crowds won’t see much relief heading into the weekend, with temperatures possibly reaching triple digits.

Comments