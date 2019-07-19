CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police say people seeking treatment after three fights in a small Franklin County town began fighting again at the hospital, prompting the emergency room to be locked down until the situation was diffused. Chambersburg Police said people went to Chambersburg Hospital after the first round of fights occurred Wednesday afternoon in the borough.
VIDEO: Burglar Cuts Hole In Roof, Steals Over $8,000 From Sunoco Gas Station ATM In Chestnut Hill, Police Say
Police say about 8 to 10 people engaged in another, larger fight outside the hospital a half-hour later.
Two people face charges of disorderly conduct and one also is accused of resisting arrest.
Sgt. Ian Armstrong says no one was seriously hurt and charges against others are expected.
University Of Pennsylvania Professor Under Fire For Saying ‘Our Country Will Be Better Off With More Whites And Fewer Non-Whites’
Chambersburg Police are assuring people the emergency room is again a safe place to seek medical treatment.
Chambersburg is a town of about 21,000 about 150 miles west of Philadelphia.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.