WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Wilkes-Barre city officials have removed a public monument that included a recently added brick that was sponsored by a Ku Klux Klan affiliate. The Citizens’ Voice reported Thursday the column monument in the city’s Public Square was taken down three weeks after a brick was placed on it bearing the name of the East Coast Knights, a KKK chapter that has recruited in Wilkes-Barre.
Harrisburg citizen activist Gene Stilp tried to chisel it off last week, resulting in a disorderly conduct charge. He says he plans to fight the charge.
New Jersey Pizza Shop Placing Missing Pet Flyers On Pizza Boxes
The monument was installed in 2008.
Supporters could purchase engraved bricks for $35.
Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George tells the paper it was time to tear down the monument, which he says wouldn’t have survived ongoing renovations to Public Square.
A Good Samaritan Will Help In 90% Of Public Conflicts, Researchers Find
“Yesterday, I directed that the brick display on Public Square be removed,” George told The Citizens’ Voice in a statement. “After careful consideration of all issues involved, and most importantly, the fact that the display was not going to survive the ongoing renovations on Public Square, I decided now was an appropriate time to remove the display in its entirety. Before removal, I reached out to a former member of Celebrate Wilkes-Barre, Inc. I was informed that entity is now defunct and had no interest in retrieving the display. In the near future, the City will be issuing a press release detailing how people who wish to retrieve a purchased brick can do so.”
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.