  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Amy Wax, Local, Local TV, University Of Pennsylvania


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania is responding after a professor who’s under fire for comments she made at a national conservatism conference. Amy Wax was quoted as saying “our country will be better off with more whites and fewer non-whites” at a panel on immigration.

The comment was first reported by Vox.

Last year, the Penn Law professor was banned from teaching a mandatory course after she said she never saw a black student graduate toward the top of the class.

‘Needs To Be Charged With A Hate Crime’: Community Activists Say Noose Found At Home Depot Racially Motivated, Not Misunderstanding

The university told Eyewitness News that the views of faculty members don’t represent the institution and that Wax is free to express her opinions.

Comments