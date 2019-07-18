PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania is responding after a professor who’s under fire for comments she made at a national conservatism conference. Amy Wax was quoted as saying “our country will be better off with more whites and fewer non-whites” at a panel on immigration.
The comment was first reported by Vox.
Last year, the Penn Law professor was banned from teaching a mandatory course after she said she never saw a black student graduate toward the top of the class.
The university told Eyewitness News that the views of faculty members don’t represent the institution and that Wax is free to express her opinions.
