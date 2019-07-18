



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Things got a bit testy following the Phillies’ 7-6 win over the Dodgers Thursday. Phils’ closer Hector Neris locked down the save and then let the Dodgers know it.

After recording the final out, Dodgers infielder Max Muncy said Neris turned to the Dodgers’ dugout and yelled “f— you!” The Dodgers were not very happy with that.

Neris, who is appealing a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of David Freese, gave up a solo homer to Alex Verdugo in the ninth to make it 7-6. But he got the final out for his 18th save.

Neris gestured toward the Dodgers’ dugout and appeared to curse in their direction after closing out the win.

“I think we played this game, this series the right way. Played it straight,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “So to look in our dugout and to taunt in any way, I think it’s unacceptable. For our guys, who just play the game to win and play it straight and clean … last game of the series, to look in our dugout, I think that exceeds the emotion. Look in your own dugout. So I think our guys took it personal. I took it personal.”

After the game, Muncy told Dodgers reporters “he’s blown about eight saves against us over the last two years. I guess he was finally excited he got one.”

Neris has a career 8.49 ERA in 12 games vs. the Dodgers, including a blown save in Tuesday’s game.

