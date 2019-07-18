PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a gunman who shot a man near City Hall early Thursday morning. The shooting happened right outside the Wells Fargo Bank building at the intersection of South Broad and Sansom Streets, just before 3 a.m.
Police found the 23-year-victim with a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Investigators say at least three spent shell casings were found at the scene.
Police are now hoping surveillance video in this very busy area can help them identify the suspect.
“We’re pretty confident that not only the Wells Fargo camera recorded something but more than likely we will find other cameras that hopefully can help us with this investigation,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “This is the heart of Center City. We’re one block south of City Hall. We’re on Broad Street where not only are there some really nice restaurants but there are a lot of theaters next to a lot of businesses and a lot of banks. Something like this, in this area, is very, very rare.”
So far, there is no motive for this shooting.
If you have any information on this shooting, call police.
CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.
