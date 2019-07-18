PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over a dozen Philadelphia police officers will be fired for their racist and offensive social media posts, officials announced on Thursday. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says 13 officers will be suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss.
Seventy-two officers were initially placed on administrative leave on June 19 after Plain View Project, a watchdog group, discovered the controversial posts of police officers who work in Philadelphia and in other cities around the country.
Ross said the researchers identified 3,100 offensive or potentially offensive Facebook posts from 328 active-duty Philly officers. Some of the entries were from as early as 2010.
Four officers will receive 30-day suspensions, while the rest of the group of 72 officers will receive a reprimand to five days suspension.
The alleged posts show officers wanting to ram people with Obama bumper stickers and others calling those in the Black Lives Matter movement “racist pieces of [expletive].” There were also anti-Islamic posts and others that referred to African Americans as thugs and encouraged police brutality.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
