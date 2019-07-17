WEATHER ALERT:Excessive heat warning in effect from 8 AM Wednesday until 10 PM Sunday for Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:apple, Google, Local TV, World Emoji Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Apple and Google are celebrating World Emoji Day with a sneak peek of new emojis that will be released later this year. Both Apple and Google are adding about 60 emojis to their operating systems.

The new emojis include cute animals like a sloth and otter and additional smiley face choices.

Both companies are changing up their hand-holding couple emojis, allowing users to change the skin tone.

Apple also plans to release disability-themed emojis with prosthetic limbs and even a guide dog.

Apple is also updating its holding hands emojis to include 75 possible combinations of skin tones and genders.

Google says the emojis will arrive with the release of the Android Q later this year and Apple will roll out the icons in the fall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s