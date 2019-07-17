PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Apple and Google are celebrating World Emoji Day with a sneak peek of new emojis that will be released later this year. Both Apple and Google are adding about 60 emojis to their operating systems.
The new emojis include cute animals like a sloth and otter and additional smiley face choices.
Both companies are changing up their hand-holding couple emojis, allowing users to change the skin tone.
Apple also plans to release disability-themed emojis with prosthetic limbs and even a guide dog.
Apple is also updating its holding hands emojis to include 75 possible combinations of skin tones and genders.
Google says the emojis will arrive with the release of the Android Q later this year and Apple will roll out the icons in the fall.