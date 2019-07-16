KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, is launching a coalition Tuesday dedicated to recruiting and activating women in support of President Donald Trump. The Women for Trump launch will be held at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia at 10:30 a.m.
“From public safety to economic opportunity, women have directly benefited from President Trump’s policies,” said Hannah Castillo, director of coalitions for Trump’s presidential campaign. “The Women for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower women who support President Trump to help get the message of ‘Promises Made. Promises Kept.’ into their communities across America. Unemployment for women is at its lowest level in over 65 years, and nearly 3.1 million new jobs have been added for women since January 2017. The strong support by women across the country will ensure a second term for the President.”
Chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel, columnist Mercedes Schlapp, National Press Secretary for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign Kayleigh McEnany, senior campaign advisers Katrina Pierson, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and campaign manager Brad Parscale are expected to be in attendance.
Trump defeated Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania in 2016 and the Keystone State will once again be important for Trump’s re-election efforts in 2020.