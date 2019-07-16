PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The union leader of IBEW Local 98 is due in court on Tuesday. John Dougherty has a hearing on the 116-count federal indictment against him and seven co-defendants.
Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon was also indicted following the 30-month-long federal probe.
The charges include misspending $600,000 in union funds and strong-arming businesses to use union labor.
The indictment alleges that Dougherty and co-defendants conspired to embezzle Local 98 money for their own personal benefit and to benefit their families, friends, and their commercial businesses. They allegedly spent thousands of union dollars on expensive family meals and personal items, including food, baby supplies, dog food, hair styling items, clothing, home improvement projects and much more.
Dougherty is also accused of using union money to pay Henon so he would do his bidding from his seat on city council.
All the defendants have pleaded not guilty.
Last week, Dougherty’s attorneys asked a federal judge to drop the charges against their client.