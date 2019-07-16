Comments
MILFORD, Del. (CBS) – A man in Delaware has been charged with his sixth DUI offense, police say. Milford Police Department arrested 58-year-old Garry F. Phillips on Sunday.
Police say Phillips was driving drunk when he crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into a sign post on Northwest Front Street, around 1:30 a.m.
Phillips was taken into custody and charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to have insurance identification in possession, and inattentive driving.