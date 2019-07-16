By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local, Local TV


MILFORD, Del. (CBS) – A man in Delaware has been charged with his sixth DUI offense, police say. Milford Police Department arrested 58-year-old Garry F. Phillips on Sunday.

Police say Phillips was driving drunk when he crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into a sign post on Northwest Front Street, around 1:30 a.m.

Phillips was taken into custody and charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to have insurance identification in possession, and inattentive driving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s