



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 45-year-old man was assaulted by 17 juveniles between the ages of 12 and 18 at a public pool on Monday night. The assault happened at Vogt Playground in the city’s Mayfair section.

The incident has the neighborhood on edge after the father of a lifeguard was attacked by a group of teens. Now, police are hoping to find the 17 kids responsible.

“First started out as a one-on-one altercation and then like 30 people were fighting over there,” Mayfair resident Patty Gift said.

It may have looked like that many kids, but according to police, 17 girls and boys assaulted a 45-year-old man at Vogt Playground in Mayfair just after 7:15 p.m. Monday night.

The group of children were between the ages of 12 to 18 years old.

He drove himself to Frankford-Jefferson University Hospital to be treated for face and ear injuries.

The suspects reportedly fled the area before police arrived.

Now, Philadelphia police officers are also soaking up some sun at the public pool.

“I feel safe around cops, you know? But it is odd to see cops sitting there at the pool,” Tacony resident Bill Garrick said.

Nearby residents say they won’t be venturing over to the pool, even with law enforcement present.

“Very nervous now of going out, coming back home, going there now! I’m afraid to go over there now,” Mayfair resident Michelle Colosimo said.

Residents fear this problem will continue to get worse unless parents step in.

Kids aren’t being disciplined the way they should be, that’s what it is. The parents just don’t care anymore,” Gift said.

The Philadelphia Department of Parks & Recreation released the following statement on the incident:

“The safety of our staff and patrons is always a top priority for Philadelphia Parks & Recreation. We are deeply disturbed by the incident that took place at Vogt Recreation Center pool, and are working closely with the Police Department to share information and coordinate.”

An investigation into the incident continues.