PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man ran into a stranger’s home for help after being robbed and shot in the face in Logan, police say. The incident happened on the 1700 block of Belfield Avenue just before 1 a.m.
Police say the 28-year-old victim told police he was robbed and shot in a driveway, then ran inside of a nearby home and woke a woman up for help.
She called 911.
Police believe two shots were fired, striking the man in the face and arm.
The victim is in stable condition.
The woman was home alone and believes her back door was unlocked because her family had just left.