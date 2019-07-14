



OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Bensalem woman bit a New Jersey State Park Police Sergeant while officers were attempting to arrested her in Seaside Park, officials say. Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office charged 30-year-old Jessica Hayes with driving under the influence, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and other related charges.

Officers were called to the Wells Fargo Bank on Notheast Central Avenue for a suspicious woman in the bank on July 13.

While Seaside Park police were speaking with Hayes, a New Jersey State Park Police officer arrived and explained he tried to stop her from leaving Island Beach State Park.

The officer says Hayes was traveling 70 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

She reportedly ignored commands to pull over and continued out of Island Beach State Park at a high rate of speed.

The officer decided to terminate his pursuit due to the substantial risk of injury to the public.

Sobriety tests were performed at the bank because Hayes displayed signs of intoxication.

While the officers were trying to place her under arrest, she assaulted two Seaside Park Police Officers and one New Jersey State Park Police Sergeant.

“It’s my understanding that Hayes caused minor injuries to two Seaside Park officers and that she actually bit a State Park Sergeant on his leg,” Proseuctor Billhimer stated. “Quite frankly, we are lucky no one else was injured by her reckless behavior on a very busy Saturday at the Jersey Shore. All of the officers involved did a great job and it looks like they will all be okay.”

Hayes was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and will be transported to the Ocean County Jail once she is medically cleared.