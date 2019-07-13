MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – First responders got the chance to practice their response in the event of a train emergency on Saturday. Dozens of SEPTA officials and emergency management employees gathered at the Bucks County Business Park to rehearse how to handle an act of terrorism on a passenger train.

The simulated drill was a way for first responders to coordinate rescue and response tactics.

“We actually have two scenarios today, we’re fortunate to be able to have two different scenarios going simultaneously,” SEPTA assistant general manager of safety Jim Fox said. “The first one is a traditional derailment, simulating a derailment of at rain with victims on board and allowing our first responders from the Bucks County region to be able to practice and hone their skills on how to evacuate those passengers.

“The second simulation we have is actually a terroristic simulation where we have our law enforcement agencies participating to give them the opportunity how to practice dealing with a terrorist on board a train, how to approach the train, how to deal with that terrorist and make sure the people on board are rendered in harmless.”

The simulation was conducted in accordance with a new federal mandate that requires a full-scale terrorism response event every year.