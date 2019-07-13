Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspected involved in a home invasion in the city’s Spring Garden section on Friday. According to police, the incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Mount Vernon Street.
That is when they say the suspect entered an apartment through a kitchen door on the first floor.
The suspect then assaulted a man and woman inside the residence after they confronted him.
Both were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.
The suspect took a backpack and a green bag before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
If you have any information, contact Philadelphia Police.