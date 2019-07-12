NEWS ALERT:Pipe Bomb Scare At Philadelphia International Airport Closes Baggage Room, TSA Says
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Transportation Security Administration says the checked baggage room at Philadelphia International Airport was closed after finding a device that resembled a pipe bomb. The device was found by a TSA officer on Wednesday when a checked bag triggered an alarm.

credit: TSA

The officer notified police and the bomb squad.

“The TSA officers who discovered the device did exactly what they were supposed to do in notifying supervisors and clearing the area until the bomb squad could clear the item,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s acting federal security director for the airport. “Fortunately it turned out to be harmless, but we don’t take chances when something like this is spotted.”

According to the TSA, officers tracked down the passenger, who said the device was a prototype laser for a robot.

The checked baggage room was closed for approximately 42 minutes, until authorities were able to clear the device and determine it did not pose a threat to anyone.

The passenger was allowed to catch his flight along with his belongings.

