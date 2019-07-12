Tractor-Trailer Hangs From Overpass On I-295 In Mount Laurel Township

Comments
MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A tractor-trailer on I-295 northbound overturned and is hanging from an overpass in Mount Laurel Township. The tractor-trailer overturned Friday around 3 a.m. by exit 36 and fell below onto Church Street.
Two people suffered minor injuries.
The right and center lanes on I-295 northbound are closed and Church Street is closed between Pleasant Valley Avenue and Gaither Drive.
Delays should be expected in the area.