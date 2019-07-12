  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Mount Laurel Township news, traffic


MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A tractor-trailer on I-295 northbound overturned and is hanging from an overpass in Mount Laurel Township. The tractor-trailer overturned Friday around 3 a.m. by exit 36 and fell below onto Church Street.

Tractor-Trailer Hangs From Overpass On I-295 In Mount Laurel Township

 

 

Two people suffered minor injuries.

The right and center lanes on I-295 northbound are closed and Church Street is closed between Pleasant Valley Avenue and Gaither Drive.

Delays should be expected in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s