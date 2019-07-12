



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least six people were injured when a vehicle hit pedestrians and another car just outside of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at 10th and Sansom Streets.

Police say the driver appeared to be impaired and semi-conscious. Police say the driver may have been under the influence of something and are seeking a warrant to draw his blood for tests.

Police say a 68-year-old man was driving a black Dodge Challenger southbound on 10th Street when he jumped the curb and struck three people. He then crossed Sansom Street and hit a family of three in a blue Nissan Rogue.

The 68-year-old man is in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital.

The three people struck on the sidewalk are in critical condition. All three are in Jefferson Hospital.

The family of three — a 31-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man — were placed in stable condition.

The hospital’s nursing staff went out to the scene to help the victims.

There’s no word on what caused the accident. The driver could be charged with six counts of aggravated assault, according to police.

