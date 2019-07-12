Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ed Sheeran is opening up 10 pop-up shops across the U.S. on Friday as he releases his new album “No. 6 Collaborations Project.” And one of those pop-up shops will be right here in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ed Sheeran is opening up 10 pop-up shops across the U.S. on Friday as he releases his new album “No. 6 Collaborations Project.” And one of those pop-up shops will be right here in Philadelphia.
The shop will be located at 699 North Broad St. and will be open from 3:06 p.m. to 9:06 p.m. for one day only.
The shop will sell limited-edition merchandise tied to the album. The streetwear brands RHUDE, KidSuper, and Chinatown Market collaborated to create the exclusive pieces.
Pop-up shops will also be opening Friday in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston, Houston, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta and several places across the world.