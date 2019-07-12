



NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Whether you prefer lounging on a beach chair or riding one of the roller coasters, there is fun for the whole family in the Wildwoods. But what exactly makes so many people go wild about the Wildwoods?

Each year, more than 9 million people visit the Wildwoods, but it’s hard to get any consensus on what people love best.

“I love all the roller coasters,” one boy said.

“I like all of it, I like the rides, the food – pizza,” another girl said.

“We like Fractured Prune, the new hot doughnut place that’s right on 20th Street,” a woman said.

“I like eating at Curley’s (Fries) because the friends are really good,” a boy named Tyler said.

But there is definitely one thing that stands out as a top favorite – the five miles of white sand beaches that do not cost a thing.

“The beach has been fabulous, it’s a free beach with no beach tags,” one woman said.

Of course the ocean is a great place to cool off, but that’s not the only place to splash around.

“On a hot day, I like to go to the water park and cool off,” Tyler said.

Speaking of cool, ice cream is also a hit.

“The ice cream is my most favorite part,” a boy said.

“I love the boardwalk and the ice cream,” a girl said.

For some, the lure of the Wildwoods isn’t about any one destination but rather the entire experience.

“I think it’s all the memories from my childhood, you know coming here as a kid and it just feels so nostalgic to be back here,” a man said.

So whether you come to reminisce, relax, chow down, seek out some thrills, most people can agree on one thing.

“Everybody’s down here for the same reason,” a woman said, “having a good time.”