



WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — For as long as people have vacationed by the beach, building in the sand has been one of the best ways to pass the time, and some people are really good at it.

It’s #CBS3Summerfest in the Wildwoods today and I got to check out the Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival where pros and amateurs competed side by side. Some really cool art here! pic.twitter.com/6hUrAEAXyq — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) July 12, 2019

Of all the events on professional sand sculptor Matt Long’s busy calendar, this is one of his favorites: the Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival.

“This is one of the best amateur sand sculpting contests in America,” Long said.

Now in its seventh year, the sand sculpting festival allows amateurs to work side-by-side with the pros. Parks and recreation provides the mounds of sand and barrels of water.

According to Long, Wildwood Crest has some of the world’s finest sand for sculpting.

“Beach sand is not always great, can’t get in a lot of places,” Long explained.

Pros are more than willing to offer tips, like start from the top of your mound down, remember to constantly wet the sand, and build into the mound.

“So if use your imagination that the tower is in there and you got to dig it out,” said Darrell O’Connor, a pro-am sand sculptor.

From elaborate to minimalist, the possibilities are endless, but make sure your team can work together, like the Iacovelli family.

“Well certain people are not allowed to touch the sculpture because they’re known for breaking it,” Kelly Iacovelli said.

Sand art can’t last forever but you can always take a picture to remember whatever it is you’re deciding to build.