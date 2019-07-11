Comments
MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Black Horse Pike Thursday night. Police say the pedestrian was dead when they arrived on the scene.
Police say the accident happened just before 9 p.m. at the 1400 block of the Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township.
It is unclear if the striking vehicle remained on scene.
Police say rainy conditions are not believed to have caused the accident. The Black Horse Pike remains closed at this time.