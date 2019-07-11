Filed Under:Local, Local TV
PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Itching to get to know the newest restaurant and retail additions to Philadelphia? From a bakery chain to a pizza joint, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to make their debut around town.

Panera Bread

PHOTO: PANERA BREAD/YELP

Looking for a new spot to score salads, soups and sandwiches? A Panera Bread location has a in University City at 200 S. 40th St. Panera Bread boasts locations across the country in Boston, Los Angeles, Indianapolis and more.

This spot offers spaces to eat and study, including an upstairs conference room and tables on the outdoor patio. On the menu, expect to find sandwiches, pasta dishes and baked goods.

Marathon Pizza

PHOTO: MARATHON PIZZA/YELP

Head over to 125 Leverington Ave. in Manayunk and you’ll find Marathon Pizza, a new Italian spot.

This spot also boasts a location in Drexel Hill, according to its website. On the menu look for char-broiled chicken sandwiches, veggie quesadillas and greens.

Tankie’s Tavern

PHOTO: JAMES C./YELP

Last but not least: Tankie’s Tavern is a pizza spot, also offering sandwiches and salads, that recently opened its doors at 1720 W. Moyamensing Ave. in Girard Estates.

On the menu, expect to find gourmet pizza pies like the Mulberry St. Pizza topped with breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino and marinara sauce. There’s also ravioli, short ribs and chicken sandwiches.

