PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re in the middle of vacation season and it turns out that most Americans can’t seem to unplug from work even when they’re off. According to a LinkedIn survey, nearly 60 percent of workers said they engaged in work duties while taking time off.
This comes as many site mounting pressure to always be on the job.
A shocking 59 percent of workers admitted to checking in with their bosses or co-workers at least once a day while on vacation.
The study also shows that members of Generation Z had the hardest time disconnecting.