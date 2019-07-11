WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect From 2 P.M. Until Late Tonight
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hotel Du Pont, Local, Wilmington News

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Four Delaware newlywed couples say they’ve had thousands of dollars worth of gifts stolen from them during separate weddings at Hotel du Pont. Couples told the Delaware News Journal they think cards went missing when staff delivered champagne to the locked, unattended bridal suite as they socialized with guests downstairs.

Among the items reported missing were a $500 speaker and a card from a father of a bride.

Wilmington Police say they’re investigating and the hotel says it’s cooperating.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s