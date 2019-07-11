Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Four Delaware newlywed couples say they’ve had thousands of dollars worth of gifts stolen from them during separate weddings at Hotel du Pont. Couples told the Delaware News Journal they think cards went missing when staff delivered champagne to the locked, unattended bridal suite as they socialized with guests downstairs.
Among the items reported missing were a $500 speaker and a card from a father of a bride.
Wilmington Police say they’re investigating and the hotel says it’s cooperating.
