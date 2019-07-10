VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Philadelphia Flyers star goalie Carter Hart welcomed a 9-year-old boy named Brandon Hull for a skate at Flyers Skate Zone. A few years ago, Brandon suffered a traumatic accident, had 13 surgeries and part of his foot amputated.
PHOTOS: Flyers Goalie Carter Hart Takes Young Boy On Special Skate
Brandon is a huge Flyers fan and a goalie, and Hart wanted a chance to meet him.
Brandon hopes to play with his favorite team one day.
“I feel like I want to be like him when I get older and I want to play for the Flyers just like him,” Brandon said.
Hart got a kick out of Brandon telling him why he likes being a goalie.
“He told me that his favorite thing about being a goalie is when the puck hits his pad and the feeling he gets when the puck hits his pad and makes a save, and I said, ‘That’s one of the reasons I became a goalie, too. Just the feeling of making a save, I love that, too,'” Hart said.