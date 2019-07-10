  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Carter Hart, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers


VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Philadelphia Flyers star goalie Carter Hart welcomed a 9-year-old boy named Brandon Hull for a skate at Flyers Skate Zone. A few years ago, Brandon suffered a traumatic accident, had 13 surgeries and part of his foot amputated.

PHOTOS: Flyers Goalie Carter Hart Takes Young Boy On Special Skate

Brandon is a huge Flyers fan and a goalie, and Hart wanted a chance to meet him.

Brandon hopes to play with his favorite team one day.

“I feel like I want to be like him when I get older and I want to play for the Flyers just like him,” Brandon said.

Hart got a kick out of Brandon telling him why he likes being a goalie.

“He told me that his favorite thing about being a goalie is when the puck hits his pad and the feeling he gets when the puck hits his pad and makes a save, and I said, ‘That’s one of the reasons I became a goalie, too. Just the feeling of making a save, I love that, too,'” Hart said.

https://twitter.com/NHLFlyers/status/1149045843875553280

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s