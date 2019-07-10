SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – The driver wanted in the fatal hit-and-run of an 18-year-old man in Gloucester Township has turned himself in, police say. Bruce Bennett, 66, of Franklinville, New Jersey, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.

The hit-and-run happened when the victim was struck by Bennett’s vehicle on the 2000 block of Sicklerville Road in Sicklerville, shortly after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

TEEN KILLED in hit-and-run on 200 blk of Sicklerville Rd in Gloucester Twp just after 8 Tues night. https://t.co/S67YQiR5mH https://t.co/VDXGUchDOY — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) July 10, 2019

Gloucester Township Police say the driver did not stop and continued east on Cross Keys Road.

They were looking for a mid-sized, dark-colored SUV with heavy damage to its windshield, hood and passenger’s side when they say Bennett turned himself in as well as his vehicle.

He was released pending his next court date.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

Sicklerville Road was closed during the investigation of the crash but has since reopened.