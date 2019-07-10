WATCH LIVE:USWNT's World Cup Victory Parade In New York City
By CBS3 Staff
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Gloucester Township police are searching for four men after they say a chase in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Sicklerville, early Wednesday morning. Officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle on Williamstown Road at 4:33 a.m. but police say the driver shut the vehicle’s lights off and sped away.

The suspects crashed the car into a tree and fled into a wooded area.

Police say the vehicle was stolen out of Cherry Hill.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information on this incident, call police.

