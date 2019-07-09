  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Evesham Township News, Evesham Township Police, Local, Local TV

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township are searching for two men who stole thousands from an Apple Store cash register while distracting an employee. It happened at the store on 500 S. Route 73 on July 2.

Police say two men who were purchasing two laptop computers worked together to distract the cashier. Once the employee was distracted, one of the suspects reached into the cash register and stole $2,401 in cash.

If you can identify these suspects, calls police at 856-983-1116 or at 856-983-4699.

