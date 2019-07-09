BREAKING:Knife-Wielding Suspect Posing As Deliveryman Breaks Into Elderly Woman’s Apartment In South Philadelphia, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a knife-wielding man they say forced his way inside an elderly woman’s apartment in South Philadelphia by posing as a deliveryman. The home invasion and robbery happened on the 1100 block of South 11th Street, just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Knife-Wielding Suspect Posing As Deliveryman Breaks Into Elderly Woman's Apartment In South Philadelphia, Police Say

The suspect fled with a gold chain, $400 in cash, and prescription medications.

The 84-year-old resident was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, around 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, and wearing a black sweatshirt

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s