Knife-Wielding Suspect Posing As Deliveryman Breaks Into Elderly Woman's Apartment In South Philadelphia, Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a knife-wielding man they say forced his way inside an elderly woman’s apartment in South Philadelphia by posing as a deliveryman. The home invasion and robbery happened on the 1100 block of South 11th Street, just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a knife-wielding man they say forced his way inside an elderly woman’s apartment in South Philadelphia by posing as a deliveryman. The home invasion and robbery happened on the 1100 block of South 11th Street, just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect fled with a gold chain, $400 in cash, and prescription medications.
The 84-year-old resident was not injured during the incident.
The suspect is described as a black man, around 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, and wearing a black sweatshirt
If you have any information on this incident, call police.