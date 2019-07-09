Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have identified the SEPTA worker killed after falling onto the tracks on the Broad Street Line on Monday. Police say Darren Monroe died just before 6 p.m. at the Erie Station.
Police say Monroe, who was working on the track, fell backwards and was struck by an oncoming train.
The maintenance worker was 54 years old.
A second employee was also struck and only suffered minor injuries.
“It appears they were inspecting the track at the time, making some minor repairs. It’s routine that we would be conducting regular inspections during operating hours,” SEPTA’s Assistant General Manager Scott Sauer said.
Federal regulators are investigating.